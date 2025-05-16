Shetland pony stolen in East Sussex village
Rother Police, which has put out an appeal for information on social media, said the pony was taken overnight earlier this week.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a Shetland Pony was stolen from a field in Darwell Hill, Netherfield, Battle overnight, between Tuesday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 14.
“The pony is described as very small, brown and white colouring, with distinctive bowed back legs.
“Officers have attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 637 of 14/05.”