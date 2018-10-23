Shock as Hailsham charity shop ransacked and window smashed

Staff at a Hailsham charity shop were shocked to find its window had been smashed and premises ransacked overnight.

The till at SCDA Community Corner had been broken and dumped in a nearby supermarket car park, and some money and jewellery were taken – the charity said.

Shop manager Eve Collins said, “It’s so sad that all the hard work our wonderful staff and volunteers have put in has been ruined.

“We are determined to clear up and open up as soon as we can this week.”

The charity says it was a disappointing end to the two-week run of the new SCDA pop-up shop on Hailsham High Street, which was designed to promote local projects as well as the shop in North Street.

SCDA (Sussex Community Development Association) works across East Sussex supporting community-based projects aimed at addressing the needs of those most vulnerable in the community.

It celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017 and said new volunteers are very welcome at the shop and donations are always needed.

For more information call Eve Collins on 01273 514319 or visit www.sussexcommunity.org.uk

If you have any information about the incident contact Sussex Police on 101 or online.