Shocking near-misses at level crossing in West Sussex prompt safety review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of near-misses at a level crossing near Goring-on-Sea has prompted a Network Rail safety review, Sussex World can report.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The close calls were captured by a CCTV camera in Ferring, West Sussex, which filmed children misusing a level crossing, crossing the tracks mere moments before a train goes speeding by.

The footage also shows one of the young people urinating on a stretch of the railway, where trains pass through at speeds of up to 70mph, and it’s just the latest in a series of incidents reported by railway staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other incidents, which include reports of people walking on the tracks or playing on the foot crossing at Clappers Lane have been reported to the British Transport Police, Network Rail has said. Following the incidents, staff have already introduced a number of additional safety measures, including extra signage, new cameras, and additional educational events for members of the public.

Four incidents were reported in January alone

Four incidents were recorded in January alone, but there have been 22 total since 2019.

on 14 January, when a Network Rail signaller witnessed someone running across the level crossing when a train was just moments from passing through;

on 13 January, when a train driver witnessed a person crossing with a bike as the train approached, missing them by seconds;

on 12 January, when a train driver reported a near miss with a person who crossed as the train approached, again missing them by seconds;

on 6 January, when a person walked across the track in front of the train. While the train was travelling slowly at the time, they were clearly unaware of the danger.

In response, the level crossing in Ferring has been temporarily closed while Network Rail looks to install further measures designed to deter future misuse.

Passengers who abuse the tracks aren’t just putting themselves at risk of being hit by a train, Network Rail says; the electric ‘third’ rail, which powers the trains, is always on and carries more than enough electricity to kill. Between the trains, the high-voltage rail, slippery lineside conditions and unsteady ground, the risk of serious injury or even death on the railway tracks is always high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Tautz, Operations Risk Advisor for Network Rail said: “We take seriously our responsibility to educate people on using the railway safely. We’ve already spoken to local schools about the dangers of not using this level crossing properly, because we need to get the message out there that level crossings just aren’t safe places to play or mess around on.

“The risk of being electrocuted is much greater than you may think, and so we’re urgently getting the message out to children and their parents that there is a risk to life.

“We’re hoping to install warning lights (known as miniature stop lights) at the crossing to give people more confidence in using the crossing, but there are concerns that these lights will not stop deliberate misuse and dangerous behaviours already captured by CCTV and therefore, we may need to take firmer action.”

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, added: “These aren’t just isolated incidents, but some of many that we’ve recorded at this location in the last five years. What we’ve seen is just the incidents that are reported, and some of these recent incidents are even more serious because children are involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our cameras do keep a watch over this crossing, but they are not monitored constantly, unless we’re aware of an incident that’s taken place, so we’re asking people to please take care and take responsibility for their own safety at locations such as this.

“I’d like to thank West Sussex County Council for the part that they have played in granting us the permission to close the crossing while we review the options we have for its future.”