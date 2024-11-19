Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop worker was ‘threatened with a knife’ during a robbery in Polegate last night (Monday, November 18).

Sussex Police were called to Millfields Store in Station Road at about 8pm.

It followed a report that two young men had entered the store and assaulted a shop worker after 7.30pm, the police force said. During the incident, the shop worker was threatened with a knife.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The first suspect was described as being aged about 16 or 17, 5’7” or 5’8”, wearing a shiny black puffer-style coat, a face covering, black trousers and black trainers.

A shop worker was ‘threatened with a knife’ during a robbery in Polegate last night. Photo: National World

“The second suspect was described as being a similar age, 5’5” or 5’6”, wearing a black coat, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes running down the leg.

“They both left the area on foot via School Lane.

“Officers are supporting the victim, and have appealed for anyone in the area with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1087 of 18/11.