Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter has been put behind bars and been handed a criminal behaviour order following offences in West Sussex, police have reported.

Sussex Police said Alexander Oldfield admitted to three shopliftings when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

On January 3 at around 10.45pm, police said Oldfield entered Asda, Pegler Way, Crawley and stole two bottles of alcohol worth more than £70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oldfield entered Blacks, Crawley town centre on January 13 and stole a number of t-shirts, Sussex Police added.

Alexander Oldfield admitted to three shopliftings when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 22. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Two months later, on 15 March, police said he stole food items worth more than £70 from Lidl, Leylands Road, Burgess Hill.

Sussex Police said Oldfield, 23, of no fixed address was charged with three counts of shoplifting on March 15.

He has been sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment and was given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the CBO will prevent Oldfield from entering a number of different stores across Sussex, and will force him to leave any retail establishment if asked to do so.

Inspector Steve Turner said: “This is another fantastic result and yet another CBO secured in West Sussex.