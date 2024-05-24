Shoplifter sentenced following theft spree in West Sussex
Sussex Police said Alexander Oldfield admitted to three shopliftings when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 22.
On January 3 at around 10.45pm, police said Oldfield entered Asda, Pegler Way, Crawley and stole two bottles of alcohol worth more than £70.
Oldfield entered Blacks, Crawley town centre on January 13 and stole a number of t-shirts, Sussex Police added.
Two months later, on 15 March, police said he stole food items worth more than £70 from Lidl, Leylands Road, Burgess Hill.
Sussex Police said Oldfield, 23, of no fixed address was charged with three counts of shoplifting on March 15.
He has been sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment and was given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), police confirmed.
Sussex Police said the CBO will prevent Oldfield from entering a number of different stores across Sussex, and will force him to leave any retail establishment if asked to do so.
Inspector Steve Turner said: “This is another fantastic result and yet another CBO secured in West Sussex.
“On top of a custodial sentence, the CBO means that we can prevent further offending which is so important for the safety of our shop workers.”