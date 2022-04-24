Six charged after drugs bust in Hastings

Officers carried out warrants at five separate addresses as part of an investigation seeking to disrupt those allegedly involved in local organised crime and the drug trade, including the supply of illicit substances to prisons.

Brian Hall, 77, of Southdown Avenue: Phil Geoghan, 44, of Earl Street, Michaela Dowling, 28, of Normandy Road and Kerrie Leigh, 36, of Clement Hill Road, all in Hastings, as well as Grant Searle, 30, of no fixed address, were all charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Searle was also charged with handling stolen goods and possessing articles for use in fraud, while Leigh and Dowling were charged with handling stolen goods.

Sussex Police

Dowling was also charged with fraud by false representation, possession of an article for use in fraud and conveying an article into prison.

Yasmin West, 22, of Heathfield was given a 12 month community order and 60 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods, perverting the course of justice and possessing criminal property.

Dowling and Hall appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on April 22, while the others appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Hall, along with Geoghan, Dowling, Searle, and Leigh, was sent for trial at Lewes Crown Court with a plea and trial hearing set for May 20. Searle was remanded in custody and the others are on court bail.

“The execution of these five warrants and subsequent arrests is the culmination of a protracted investigation across East Sussex aimed at disrupting locally based organised criminals allegedly working together to supply drugs, steal vehicles, launder money and enable the supply of illicit substances into prisons," said Detective Inspector Gavin Patch.

"Several teams within Sussex Police came together on this investigation, including the East Sussex Community Investigation Team, Project Adder, Intelligence and Neighbourhood Policing.

“I would also like to thank our partners in the Crown Prosecution Service and Prison Service for their support in allowing us to secure and review a significant amount of evidence.

“By disrupting criminal operations, we aim to reduce the supply of illegal drugs, take away criminals’ ability to profit from their activities and safeguard the vulnerable within our community.”