Six men from Sussex issued with Football Banning Orders following incidents of violence and disorder

The men were named in the hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 14.

It follows incidents which were reported in connection with Brighton and Hove Albion fixtures in the UEFA Europa League.

Sussex Police made the application for the Football Banning Orders under the Football Spectators Act.

The force’s Dedicated Football Officer PC Darren Balkham said: “These court orders demonstrate that we will not tolerate crime and disorder related to football.

“All supporters should be able to attend games, feel safe, and have an enjoyable time.

“This has been a historic season for Brighton and Hove Albion and many thousands of fans attended cities and stadiums across Europe and did their team proud with their support. This went a long way to dispel the stereotypical reputation of English fans abroad.

“Unfortunately there have been a very small number of men who have been involved in violence . We won’t tolerate that and we will deal with those who wish to do so.

“Those who pose a risk to the safety of the vast majority of fans to disrupt the good spirit of football fixtures will be put before the courts. When they make a choice to behave in a certain way, they will know there is a consequence that they will face.

“Football banning orders prohibit people from attending a football fixture both at home and abroad, and being in the local area prior to or after a match.

"The six men who were issued banning orders related to fixtures at AEK Athens in Athens last November and against Olympique Marseille in Marseille last October.

"I would like to thank Brighton and Hove Albion supporters for their fantastic assistance, especially with the Marseille incident inside the stadium which allowed us to open an investigation and deal with the offender."

They were:

Liam Shorten, aged 31, of Hangleton Close, Hove, who was issued a five year Football Banning Order which runs until March 2029, along with court costs and surcharges totalling £1,784.

Robert Kilhams, 36, of Balmoral Close, Rustington, who was issued a five year Football Banning Order which runs until March 2029, along with court costs and surcharges totalling £1,736.

Charles Haig, 29, of Downland Avenue, Peacehaven, who was issued a five year Football Banning Order which runs until March 2029, along with court costs and surcharges totalling £1,932.

Jack Slowey, 32, of Mayfield Avenue, Peacehaven, who was issued a five year Football Banning Order which runs until March 2029, along with court costs and surcharges totalling £1,840.

Tomasso Tizzano, 53, of Highbank, Brighton, who was issued a three year Football Banning Order which runs until March 2027, along with court costs and surcharges totalling £226.