Police said Armin Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, 16, of Butts Road in Southwick, was sentenced to life in prison at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (May 2), for the murder of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand last year.

He was told he must serve a minimum of 17 years before being eligible for release, Sussex Police added.

An automatic anonymity order given to offenders under the age of 18 was lifted by The Honourable Mr Justice Constable, meaning Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani’s identity can be published.

Police said Mustafa Momand died from a single stab wound on October 5, 2023.

Emergency services were called at around 5pm that afternoon to Queens Road in Brighton, where police said members of the public were already delivering emergency first aid to Mustafa.

Witnesses described seeing him in an altercation with another boy at the junction of Queens Road and Gloucester Road, before being chased north towards the railway station and collapsing outside the Ibis Hotel.

Sussex Police said Mustafa was taken to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased.

Mustafa Momand died from a single stab wound on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Police said Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, who was seen to be carrying a large knife, fled along Gloucester Road and was later seen on CCTV moving towards Preston Circus.

Sussex Police said an urgent manhunt was launched and, at 6.15pm, officers attending a seemingly unrelated incident spotted and arrested him in The Avenue, Bevendean – around two and a half miles away from the scene.

Police said he was wearing the same clothing described by witnesses of the incident, stained with what was later to be confirmed as Mustafa’s blood.

Sussex Police said Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani was subsequently charged with murder, as well as making threats with a bladed article and threats with an offensive weapon in relation to two unrelated incidents.

Police said He was found guilty of murder and making threats with a blade following a two-week trial at Brighton Crown Court on Monday, March 4. He was found not guilty of making threats with an offensive weapon, Sussex Police added.

As part of the wider investigation into Mustafa’s murder, on Thursday, April 25, police said a 22-year-old man from Saltdean was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, Sussex Police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of Sussex and Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “Mustafa Momand’s murder was a senseless tragedy and I would once again like to express my sincere condolences towards his family and loved ones.

“I know the events of October 5, 2023, also had a profound impact on the community of Brighton and Hove. Mustafa’s death prompted an outpouring of grief and I would like to thank the public, witnesses and community partners for their support and understanding throughout this investigation.

“I would also like to commend the initial responders and investigative team for their diligent work to bring Mustafa’s killer to justice.

“With court proceedings now concluded, it is right that Mustafa’s family and loved ones are given the privacy and space they need to come to terms with their devastating loss.”

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Sussex Police’s lead for knife crime and serious violence, said: “Time and again, across the country, we see the heartbreaking consequences of carrying a knife.

“Mustafa Momand – a child - has tragically lost his life. His family and loved ones must live with his loss for the rest of theirs. His killer, a 16-year-old boy, will enter adulthood inside a prison cell.

“It is these tragedies that underpin our commitment to doing all we can to tackle knife crime. That means tirelessly engaging with young people to educate them on the dangers as early as possible, steering them away from crime and carrying out enforcement action to target perpetrators and take robust action.

“Any knife on the streets is one too many, but figures show knife offences in Sussex are well below the national average. Sussex is a safe place.

“To those that feel you need to carry a knife - you are putting yourself and others in danger. It’s not worth the risk or the consequences.”

If you have any concerns around knife crime or those who may be carrying knives in public, please contact police online or via 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.