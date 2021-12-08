‘Spate of high-value thefts’ in East Sussex

Between October 15 and November 25, officers have dealt with burglaries at properties in Wealden, Hastings, Lewes and Rother including Mayfield, Burwash, Etchingham, Wivelsfield and Robertsbridge.

Police say force has been used to gain entry to the rear of the properties and items such as jewellery, silver and antique valuables have been targeted. Investigating officers believe the suspects have used panel vans or pick-up style vehicles to commit the offences.

This trend has caused police to ask residents to be vigilant due to the ‘spate of high-value thefts’.

Burglaries in East Sussex

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne and Lewes, said, “With Christmas just around the corner, we’re urging people to be vigilant and to take steps to protect their homes and their valuable possessions.

“Having your home burgled can be one of the most upsetting crimes, with significant emotional and financial impact.

“We continue to patrol our rural communities to identify and deter any criminal behaviour, and we encourage people to get in touch if they see or become aware of any suspicious behaviour.”

The following tips have been issued by the police:

• Install alarms

• Check windows and doors for any insecurities, and fixing as appropriate

• Ensure high-value items are registered with your home/contents insurance and keep them safely locked away and out of sight

• Keep wrapped presents or shopping bags out of view of windows and dispose of packaging discretely so as not to highlight the expensive products you may have in your home