Speeding offences cost motorists over £2m in Sussex in last year, according to new data

Sussex Police have handed out over £2m worth of fines to motorists as a result of speeding offences in the last year, new data from PersonalInjuryClaimsUK.org.uk has found.

Figures obtained from Sussex Police confirmed that a total of 20,549 Fixed Penalty Notices were given out between November 2022 to November 2023.

This works out as around 56 speeding fines being handed out each day in Sussex.

Given that each Fixed Penalty Notice is £100, if all those fines issued are paid, the total cost of these fines would amount to £2,054,900.

The number of fines handed out by Sussex Police dwarfs that handed out by Wiltshire Police, who issued just 871 Fixed Penalty Notices in the same period.

PersonalInjuryClaimsUK.org.uk are road traffic accident claims specialists that offer a service for anyone who has been harmed or injured by a drink-driving offender.