St Leonards: Car and van torched
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters and police attended the incident in Wishing Tree Road just before 6am.
An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) spokesperson said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a two vehicle fire at 5.51am on Sunday (April 7). One appliance attended and the crew used one hose reel and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire. The crew left the scene at 7.22am. The incident has now been passed to the police.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a car and a van on fire in Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, in the early hours of April 7.
“Both vehicles were extinguished by the fire service, and the incident is being investigated as deliberate ignition.
“Anyone with information or footage of the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1098 of 07/04.”