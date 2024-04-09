St Leonards man arrested after Class A drugs found in police raid
A man was arrested after police found a quantity of Class A drugs following a raid in St Leonards, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday, April 9).
Police said officers executed a warrant at an address in Blackman Avenue last Thursday (April 4), where the drugs were discovered.
Sussex Police added that heroin and crack cocaine were found during the raid.
A police spokesperson said: “Damien Oprey, 32, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.
“He pleaded guilty to the offences in court the following day, and has been remanded in custody for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on May 3.”