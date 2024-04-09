Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said officers executed a warrant at an address in Blackman Avenue last Thursday (April 4), where the drugs were discovered.

Sussex Police added that heroin and crack cocaine were found during the raid.

A police spokesperson said: “Damien Oprey, 32, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.