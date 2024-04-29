St Leonards man charged with robbery offences at East Sussex pharmacies
A man from St Leonards who was arrested following two reports of robberies at pharmacies has been charged.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Youssefi, 42, of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, was charged by police with robbery at Kamsons Pharmacy in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, attempted robbery at Boots Pharmacy in Eastbourne Road, Pevensey, on Saturday, April 27, and also being in possession of a knife in a public place, said police.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added that Mr Youseffi has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 30.