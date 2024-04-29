St Leonards man charged with robbery offences at East Sussex pharmacies

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Michael Youssefi, 42, of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, was charged by police with robbery at Kamsons Pharmacy in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, attempted robbery at Boots Pharmacy in Eastbourne Road, Pevensey, on Saturday, April 27, and also being in possession of a knife in a public place, said police.