Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said PD Tsar helped officers to arrest three suspects following the theft.

The owner of a Range Rover reported how the vehicle was taken from his driveway in the early hours of Saturday, March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon afterwards the vehicle was traced, and officers from Hastings Response located it at the Crowhurst Recreation Ground, police said.

PD Tsar. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex Police added that both men ran from officers, one suspect was detained by the response officers.

Meanwhile PD Tsar, a four-year-old German Shepherd, and handler PC Toby Spires, tracked the second suspect and found him hiding in brambles, police said.

Later, a third suspect was also located.

Officers seized mobile phones and equipment believed to be used for the theft of keyless entry vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Spires said: “My colleagues from Hastings response pursued the first suspect on foot, while the second had also ran into the darkness at the recreation ground.

“PD Tsar and I were called in to help track the second man. Tsar is an outstanding dog and loves his work, and soon located the second suspect trying to hide in brambles.”

Motorists with keyless entry vehicles are being urged to take steps to keep their property secure and prevent thieves.

Detective Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna, from Surrey and Sussex Operations Command, said: “We have seen criminals targeting keyless entry vehicles for theft and use in their criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of the impact this criminality has and our teams are working hard to disrupt criminal groups using our roads to steal these vehicles.

“Owners can take the simple steps such as keeping key fobs in Faraday bags and using a steering wheel lock to help prevent crime.

“We also ask communities to be vigilant to these kind of incidents, and to report any suspicious behaviour to us to inform our policing response.”

Sussex Police said that a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The 21-year-old man was also further arrested for possession of a class A and a class B drug.