Stalker who made 460-mile round trip from Devon to Sussex to damage former colleague's car sentenced

A stalker who drove from Devon to Sussex to slash a woman’s car tyres has been sentenced, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said Reece Chipperfield also poured red paint over the vehicle and left a threatening note on the windscreen during the 460-mile round trip.

Sussex Police said he had a professional working relationship with a former colleague at a hotel near Crawley between December 2021 and March 2022, however he quickly developed an infatuation with her.

This included sending her an unwanted bracelet, contacting her work colleagues about her shift patterns without her permission and sending unwanted text messages, police.

Police said the victim told him to stop on April 6, 2022.

Sussex Police have chosen not to disclose the name of the hotel to further protect her.

Just four days later, Chipperfield travelled from his home in Thurlestone, Devon to the hotel in Sussex in his black Vauxhall Corsa, Sussex Police continued.

Police said he waited for the woman to arrive for work, before slashing three tyres and pouring red paint over her vehicle. He also left a handwritten note on the windscreen, before driving back to his address.

The total journey time would have been approximately eight hours, police added.

Sussex Police said the 28-year-old was arrested on April 11, 2022 with the assistance of Devon and Cornwall Police. He was bailed with conditions including not to contact the complainant, which he breached on several occasions by sending her unwanted cards, police added.

Police therefore secured an interim Stalking Protection Order to protect the victim while further evidence was gathered.

On October 7, 2022, staff at the hotel reported that a further threatening letter addressed to the woman had been received, police added.

Sussex Police said extensive efforts were made by Sussex Police to locate the suspect, which led to him being arrested again on October 10, 2022.

Police said two officers from Crawley CID travelled to Torquay in Devon to interview him, and the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charges of stalking involving fear of violence, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody awaiting sentencing, Sussex Police added.

At Lewes Crown Court on May 18, he received a 14-month prison sentence, police confirmed. Due to being on remand for the previous seven months, the court ordered that he be released with time having been served, Sussex Police added.

Police said he was also given an indefinite restraining order against the woman.