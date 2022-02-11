‘Stalking themed’ Valentine’s cards condemned by Sussex Police boss

The Office of the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner (OSPCC) accused sites including Etsy, Zazzle, and Moonpig of ‘turning stalking into a joke’.

Detailing the types of cards the office objects to, the OSPCC said that certain cards available included ‘written, threatening messaging to designs featuring well-known fiction, and even real-life, stalkers and convicted child abusers’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne took to social media to raise the same concern last year, calling out greeting card for selling ‘offensive’ Valentine’s Day cards.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne SUS-201002-153313001

One company acknowledged PCC Bourne’s complaints and removed the cards. However, a year on, online global marketplaces such as Etsy, Zazzle and online-business Moonpig, still sell multiple cards and gifts that romanticise stalking, according to the OSPCC.

PCC Katy Bourne, who has been the victim of stalking in the past, said, “What have we learnt from last year? Why is this still happening and when will retailers, who refuse to withdraw these items, realise they are playing a part in the detrimental impact of stalking on current and future victims?

“It might seem like just a greeting card or banter but these designs use threatening and misogynistic language, they turn stalking into a joke and trivialise criminal behaviour.

“This year, I’ve even seen cards romanticising prolific serial killer, rapist and convicted child molester Richard Ramirez. It’s way beyond a joke.”

The OSPCC queried how Etsy can publicly celebrate ‘woman entrepreneurship’ while selling ‘stalking themed’ cards.

With stalking being a crime that one in five women will experience in their lifetime, the OSPCC says it brings into question these marketplaces and retailers’ values to their customers and their social responsibility to educate their sellers on what’s appropriate for their online stores.

PCC Bourne added, “By allowing these stalking-themed cards and gifts to remain on their sites despite their policies, certain online marketplaces and retailers are not acknowledging that stalking is an extremely harmful crime. Whether these designs focus on pop culture characters or real-life serial killers – there is no place for glorifying stalking in today’s world.

“I continue to successfully bid for and secure funding that goes towards leading the way in stalking interventions and providing victim advocacy services in Sussex. Successful joint working with Sussex Police, partners and agencies is vital in increasing public knowledge and confidence in reporting stalking crimes.