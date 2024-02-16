Stolen vehicle from West Chiltington located after appeal - Sussex Police officers thank public
Officers investigating a report of a suspected stolen vehicle have thanked the public for their help to locate it.
Police had issued an appeal on February 14 about the Range Rover being taken from an address in West Chiltington on January 19.
The vehicle has been located, and officers have thanked the public for their help to find it.
