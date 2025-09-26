Supermarket director found guilty of selling illicit tobacco and vapes in Worthing

The director of a convenience store in Worthing has been found guilty of the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes.

Sarhad Kamal Mahmoudi will be sentenced next month, following an investigation by West Sussex County Council Trading Standards.

“A covert test purchase was carried out at Ideal Supermarket, Worthing, on September 22, 2023 where officers were sold foreign cigarettes,” a spokesperson for the county council said.

"A further inspection was carried out on October 18, 2023, with assistance from police, immigration officers and a sniffer dog where illicit tobacco was found in a hidden concealment in the kitchen.

“Eighty-eight items of tobacco were found to be a mixture of counterfeit, duty free or foreign labelled. A total of 198 vapes that did not comply with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2015 were also seized. The vapes were not hidden and were on display for sale on the shop floor.”

During this inspection, police also seized nitrous oxide cannisters, commonly known as laughing gas, Nos, or happy gas, the council said. These cannisters were ‘found within Mr Mahmoudi’s car’.

The council added: “Mr Mahmoudi, the director of Sarhad Trading Ltd t/a Ideal Supermarket since October 2023, was found guilty at Brighton Magistrates on September 22, 2025 on all charges relating to the sale of illicit tobacco, vapes and the evasion of duty. He will be sentenced on November 21, 2025.”

The defendant’s company, Sarhad Trading Ltd, had also faced a total of 23 charges, but the company had since been dissolved, the council said.

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “I am pleased that our Trading Standards team have once again been able to remove unsafe tobacco and vape products from our high streets.

“The work the officers do is vital for protecting our residents and holding individuals and businesses accountable.”

To report an issue, visit: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/business-and-consumers/trading-standards-information-for-consumers/report-an-incident-or-issue-to-trading-standards/