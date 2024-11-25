A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said that on October 25, the force was contacted by a 20-year-old woman who reported being raped two days previously in Brighton.

Mohammed Adam, 23, of Chequers Place, Dorking, Surrey, was subsequently arrested and charged with the rape of a woman, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 November where he was remanded in custody to next appear before the court on December 3.

Sussex Police said that on October 25, the force was contacted by a 20-year-old woman who reported being raped two days previously in Brighton. Picture: National World

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings said: “I’d like to commend the victim on her bravery in coming forward and reporting this to us. She is being supported by specialist officers and we are keeping her updated as the investigation progresses.

“I’d also like to thank the officers who have worked diligently to secure a swift arrest and charge in this case. Our enquiries are ongoing, and we urge any witnesses to get in touch.”

A police spokesperson added that the rape happened between 3.40am and 4am on an area of beach to the west of Brighton Pier.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 878 of 25/10.