Surrey man with links to Crawley wanted in connection with multiple serious offences

Matthew Worsfold, 32, is described by Surrey Police as a white man with short gingery brown hair, a beard, and a freckled complexion. He is of medium build and 5ft 5 tall.

Police said Matthew has links to Kent and West Sussex, as well as Surrey, and specific links to Crawley and Redhill.

A Surrey Police spokesperson added: "If you have seen Matthew, or have any information about where he might be, please contact us quoting PR/45220012705.

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find Matthew Worsfold, who has links to Crawley and the West Sussex area, who is wanted in connection with a number of serious offences, including burglary. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

"Please note as much detail as you can; Worsfold’s clothing and any vehicles or people he is with will help officers locate him, but please don’t approach him."

Please contact Surrey Police via:

• Webchat on the website - surrey.police.uk.

• Online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

• Or calling 101

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on Matthew’s whereabouts which leads to his arrest.

Information can be given 100 per cent anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.