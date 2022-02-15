Surrey man with links to Crawley wanted in connection with multiple serious offences

Matthew Worsfold, 32, is described by Surrey Police as a white man with short gingery brown hair, a beard, and a freckled complexion. He is of medium build and 5ft 5 tall.
Police said Matthew has links to Kent and West Sussex, as well as Surrey, and specific links to Crawley and Redhill.
A Surrey Police spokesperson added: "If you have seen Matthew, or have any information about where he might be, please contact us quoting PR/45220012705.
"Please note as much detail as you can; Worsfold’s clothing and any vehicles or people he is with will help officers locate him, but please don’t approach him."
Please contact Surrey Police via:
• Webchat on the website - surrey.police.uk.
• Or calling 101
The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on Matthew’s whereabouts which leads to his arrest.
Information can be given 100 per cent anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Please note that only information passed to Crimestoppers will qualify for a reward.