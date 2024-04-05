Surrey motorcyclist disqualified after riding at 80mph in 30mph zone on A22 in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Jones was recorded on a speed camera on the A22 in Eastbourne Road, Halland, on seven occasions.

He reached as high as 80mph in a 30mph zone, but would conceal his registration plate to avoid detection.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit used a plan and were able to catch and arrest the 24-year-old in February.

At interview, Jones admitted he had been the rider wearing a distinctive helmet in several speeding incidents.

He appeared in court where he admitted dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, failing to comply with a solid white line road marking, and eight counts of speeding between July last year and February.

Speeding is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

One in three collisions in Sussex is caused by motorists travelling at excess speed above the speed limit.

Kieran Jones, formerly a landscape gardener of Hornbeam Road, Reigate, was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work as part of a six-month suspended prison sentence. Picture: Sussex Police

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 11, he admitted the charges.

Jones, formerly a landscape gardener of Hornbeam Road, Reigate, was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work as part of a six-month suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to complete 18 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions, with £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

The court was told how the first speeding charge related to a speeding offence on July 12 last year.

Jones went along the A22 Eastbourne Road, Halland, on seven further occasions while over the limit, reaching speeds of 80mph, 76mph and 71mph in the 30mph zone.

Sergeant Peter Swash from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Jones’s riding was highly reckless, travelling at grossly excessive speeds while concealing his registration plate in order to avoid detection.

“Officers were determined to catch him because of the risks he posed to other roads users and of course to himself.

“So we set up an operation and were able to safely pursue and stop him.