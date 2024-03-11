Surrey Police appeal after person hit in face with glass bottle in 'serious assault'
Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack on Friary Street in Guildford on Wednesday March 6 at around 11.40pm.
Officers describe the assault as ‘serious’ and say it happened opposite Metro Bank.
A spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a black man, with short hair and wearing a long green jacket and white top.
“If you witnessed the assault, or have any information that may be relevant, please contact us quoting PR/45240026240 via: Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.”