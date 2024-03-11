Surrey Police appeal after person hit in face with glass bottle in 'serious assault'

A person was hit in the face with a glass bottle during a ‘serious assault’ in Surrey.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:04 GMT
Surrey Police issue an appeal after a person was hit in the face with a glass bottle during a 'serious assault'Surrey Police issue an appeal after a person was hit in the face with a glass bottle during a 'serious assault'
Surrey Police issue an appeal after a person was hit in the face with a glass bottle during a 'serious assault'

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack on Friary Street in Guildford on Wednesday March 6 at around 11.40pm.

Officers describe the assault as ‘serious’ and say it happened opposite Metro Bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a black man, with short hair and wearing a long green jacket and white top.

“If you witnessed the assault, or have any information that may be relevant, please contact us quoting PR/45240026240 via: Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.”