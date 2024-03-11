Surrey Police issue an appeal after a person was hit in the face with a glass bottle during a 'serious assault'

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack on Friary Street in Guildford on Wednesday March 6 at around 11.40pm.

Officers describe the assault as ‘serious’ and say it happened opposite Metro Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a black man, with short hair and wearing a long green jacket and white top.