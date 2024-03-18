Surrey Police ‘concerned’ for welfare of man with links to the Horley, Crawley and Brighton areas

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man with links to Horley, Crawley and Brighton.
By Matt Pole
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:15 GMT
Police said 59-year-old Adam was last seen in Horley on Wednesday, March 13.

Adam is described by Surrey Police as a White man, around 5ft 8” tall, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Adam has links to the Horley, Crawley, and Brighton areas, police added.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man with links to Horley, Crawley and Brighton. Picture by National World

Surrey Police are concerned for Adam’s welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible.

If you see him or have any information that might help Surrey Police find him, please get in touch quoting PR/45240030332 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling Surrey Police on 999