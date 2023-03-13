Police issued a photo of the men on Monday, March 13, at 4.39pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these two men? Officers investigating a report of arson would like to speak with them in connection to this incident as they may have information which could assist their enquiries. This is reported to have taken place around 3.32am in Steine Street, Brighton on Wednesday, February 22.
“Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation or know the two men police wish to identify is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 705 of 23/02.”
People can also make a report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
