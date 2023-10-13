Packages that are suspected to contain drugs washed up on beaches in Felpham and Middleton earlier today (October 13).

Sussex Police are on the scene.

Sussex Police responded to reports earlier this afternoon, a spokesperson said, and officers are currently at the scene.

The packages themselves will be removed while Sussex Police carries out enquiries wit all the appropriate agencies.

Alongside the drugs found at Ferring beach yesterday (October 12), these packages will be taken for forensic testing, and an investigation is ongoing to discover the source of the substances.