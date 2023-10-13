BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Suspected drugs wash up on Felpham and Middleton beaches - Sussex Police officers on the scene

Packages that are suspected to contain drugs washed up on beaches in Felpham and Middleton earlier today (October 13).
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST
Sussex Police are on the scene.Sussex Police are on the scene.
Sussex Police are on the scene.

Sussex Police responded to reports earlier this afternoon, a spokesperson said, and officers are currently at the scene.

The packages themselves will be removed while Sussex Police carries out enquiries wit all the appropriate agencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside the drugs found at Ferring beach yesterday (October 12), these packages will be taken for forensic testing, and an investigation is ongoing to discover the source of the substances.

"The public are reminded of the dangers of illegal drugs and urged not to touch or attempt to remove them,” a spokesperson said. “Please report any sightings to police immediately via 999.”