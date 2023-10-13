Suspected drugs wash up on Felpham and Middleton beaches - Sussex Police officers on the scene
Packages that are suspected to contain drugs washed up on beaches in Felpham and Middleton earlier today (October 13).
Sussex Police responded to reports earlier this afternoon, a spokesperson said, and officers are currently at the scene.
The packages themselves will be removed while Sussex Police carries out enquiries wit all the appropriate agencies.
Alongside the drugs found at Ferring beach yesterday (October 12), these packages will be taken for forensic testing, and an investigation is ongoing to discover the source of the substances.
"The public are reminded of the dangers of illegal drugs and urged not to touch or attempt to remove them,” a spokesperson said. “Please report any sightings to police immediately via 999.”