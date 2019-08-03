‘Suspicious behaviour’ in lay-by near Etchingham

Police are appealing for information following a report of suspicious behaviour by people in two cars in a lay-by near Etchingham last night.

A police spokesman said a report was made at 9.40pm on Friday (August 2) about two cars, a people carrier and a saloon style car, parked in a lay-by between Hurst Green and Etchingham.

Officers attended, however both cars had gone.

Detective Inspector Hannah Willard said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who might have been driving on Haremere Hill between 9pm and 10pm to please get in touch.”

Information can be reported online quoting serial 1648 of 02/08.