A man suspected to have been involved in the sale of cocaine in Sussex is set to appear in a crown court, after armed police made an arrest on the A27.

Sussex Police said Craig Richards, 37 – of Mount Idol View, Bexhill – has been charged with; possession of a firearm without a certificate; possession of firearms ammunition without a certificate; acquiring or using criminal property and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – ‘namely cocaine’.

Armed response officers made an arrest on the A27 near Offington Lane, Worthing, at about 4.40pm on February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after police executed a search warrant at a premises in London Road, Mountfield, near Robertsbridge – in East Sussex – at about 10.30am the same day.

Armed police incident on A27 near Offington roundabout

“At the premises a large quantity of class A drugs was found, and a firearm and ammunition were also found,” a police spokesperson said. “All the items have been seized by police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Adam Hays said this was a ‘significant discovery’ of class A drugs and a firearm. It led to a response from officers across the force and they ‘quickly arrested a suspect’ once his location had been identified.

“A man has been charged in connection with the offences,” Superintendent Hays added.

“This demonstrates our complete determination to take swift action to prevent and disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm to our communities in East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police incident on A27 near Offington roundabout

“The firearm has been seized and we do not believe there is a wider risk to residents in the Rother area.

“We continue to encourage residents to report suspicious behaviour and drug-dealing to Sussex Police online or via Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been charged with firearms and drugs offences, Richards appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on February 27. He was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 27, police said.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, via 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Armed police incident on A27 near Offington roundabout

Have you read?: Hastings man arrested and charged following suspected Bexhill stabbing

Advertisement Hide Ad