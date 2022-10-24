Sussex detectives launch new appeal for information regarding 2017 Worthing murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 58-year-old Stephen Frith in Worthing almost five years ago have launched a fresh appeal for information.

Crimestoppers are also issuing a £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Stephen, also known as ‘Stevie’, was found dead by police in his flat in Tarring Road, at the junction with Harrow Road, just before 5.30pm on October 27, 2017.

Upon police attendance, it was evident he had sustained serious injuries consistent with a physical assault.

Enquiries have led to multiple arrests, however no one has been formally charged and detectives are once again urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Stephen has been described as a kind, loving son and brother with a big heart, and his family continue their quest to find answers into the circumstances of his death.

“We became aware of this incident after a neighbour had concerns and went into his flat, and unfortunately Stephen was found deceased.

“If you have any information around the circumstances of Stevie’s lifestyle around October 2017 – who he was friends with, who he was associating with, and if he was in any difficulty, any trouble – I urge you to come forward and speak to us.”

Detectives investigating the murder of 58-year-old Stephen Frith in Worthing almost five years ago have launched a fresh appeal for information. Pic by Eddie Mitchell

Specifically, detectives are seeking to identify:

Who was responsible for Stephen’s murder;

Who was with Stephen when he was injured;

Anyone who was somehow involved in the events in his flat, that may have gotten out of control;

Why Stephen was assaulted;

How Stephen’s friends and associates behaved during the police investigation, and whether this behaviour was out of character;

Any information that could assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

Ian Frith, Stephen’s father, said: “We can’t really settle down until something is solved to answer the questions that we all have.

Pic by Eddie Mitchell

“Obviously this is not going to bring Stephen back, and the fact that I’m getting on in years, I’m just worried that I’ll pass over before we know the answers.”

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or via 101, quoting Operation Clyde.