Sussex Police officers were alerted to an intruder alarm at Ferring Football Club in Greystoke Road, at 5.05am last Monday (April 15).

"Two intruders wearing black hooded tops and black jeans are understood to have broken in,” a police spokesperson said.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers attended within minutes, but the two intruders had left the scene.”

Ferring Football Club is being supported by Sir Peter Bottomley, Member of Parliament for Worthing West, after the break-in. Photo contributed

The club is being supported by Sir Peter Bottomley, Member of Parliament for Worthing West.

A spokesperson for the MP said: “Ferring Football Club was broken into and severe damage was caused. The football club had recently undergone a fantastic refurbishment in preparation to be enjoyed in the summer months by local football teams and the vibrant community of Ferring.

"The thieves smashed the door, wrecked the inside of the club with tools and smashed the many trophies forming part of the club’s history.

"In the process of their reckless spree, the vandals severely damaged the fabric of the buildings leaving it open to the elements and in need of urgent work to make it safe again.

“This has now left the club with a huge repair bill to be able to get the building back to its former glory with its impressive community facilities.”

Club coach Steven Salvidge has set up a GoFundMe page – with a £4,000 target.

He wrote: “The club plays a major part in the community and surrounding areas for many children and families. Every weekend the sport provides a release for many and plays a huge part in mental health, especially over the recent years with Covid.

"The club runs on volunteers efforts and sponsored money to keep alive, and we are very appreciative for the all the sponsors and donations we have received to date.

"It is a shame that places in the village have been hit [by criminal behaviour] especially when they provide an escape for so many.

"We are hoping that any funds raised will help repair the building and bring back the place that many people rely on.”

Steven said anti-social behaviour is becoming an increasing problem in Ferring ‘as a whole’.

He added: “People have been stealing our benches. The back of the club area has been ruined by graffiti. Fence panels damaged.

"The latest was the break-in, where they smashed in the front doors, which we had only just fitted. We made it so it was slightly wider for disabled access.

"The club works on donations. There’s no big money there. We rely on sponsorships and volunteers.

"They went into the club and kicked a couple of doors down.

"With anti-social behaviour, we can’t operate safely. We have got all the deterrents possible but how far do you go?

"We are trying to rebuild on very little money. Trying to make things safe for families and kids. They are putting their hands in their pockets to help us get by.”

On his visit to the club, Sir Peter said he saw the ‘full extent’ of the break-in but also wanted to ‘celebrate the hard work’ done by volunteers over the past six years in ‘transforming the club from two teams to around 15’.

They discussed how relevant authorities can increase patrolling to ‘interrupt and reduce the lower-level misbehaviour’ whilst also providing ‘fulfilling and constructive alternatives’ for ‘disruptors to contribute back into their community’.

Sir Peter said: “We need a society where everyone respects community facilities, whether they are local or from outside, and help to improve the area around them rather than degrade it through destructive and anti-social acts.

"The club has become a fantastic place which the entire community can take great pride in. The volunteers deserve respect and praise for the great work they do for Ferring, not the pain and burden caused by harmful and malicious behaviour like this.

"I encourage all to join in supporting our local clubs, sporting groups and community facilities.”

A police investigation is now underway. Anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the area at the time, is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 137 of 15/04.