Sussex has one of the lowest burglary rates in the country, according to study

Sussex has one of the lowest rates of burglaries in England and Wales, a new study has found.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:32 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:33 GMT
The study, conducted by experts at ADT, found that the county is fifth on the list with 3.8 residential burglaries per 100,000 households.

Devon and Cornwall experienced the fewest burglaries per 1,000 homes out of all areas in England and Wales for the second year, according to the study.

Research found that Cleveland saw the most burglaries in the year ending March 2023, with 16.6 burglaries per 1,000 people.