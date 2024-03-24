Around three knife crimes happen every day in Sussex, according to Sussex Police. From data obtainted through Freedom of Information Requests, Personal Injury Claims UK has revealed which areas hold the most offences.

Brighton Central has come out on top with 405 offences in the last three years, which accounts for 14 per cent of all incidents in the entirety of Sussex.

Crawley ranked second on the list with a total of 340 knife crimes, making up a sizeable 11 per cent of the county’s figures since 2020.

It is followed by Hastings, which saw 284 crimes were recorded, according to Sussex Police.

However, the safest place in Sussex when it comes to knife crime incidents was Gatwick, with just four cases reported over the last three years.

The investigation examined data between November 1, 2020 and November 1, 2023.

According to the Home Office, knife crimes are defined as ‘specific offences in which a knife or sharp instrument has been used to cause injury or as a threat’.

See below for the full list of data across Sussex.

1 . Brighton Central 405 knife crimes have been recorded in Central Brighton, according to the data. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

2 . Crawley 340 knife crimes have been recorded in Crawley, according to the data. Photo: staff

3 . Hastings 284 knife crimes have been recorded in Hastings, according to the data. Photo: staff