Sussex man found 'wielding two knives' in assault jailed after three-hour stand off with police

Police were called to a property in High Street, Brighton, to reports of a woman being assaulted and threatened shortly after midnight on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Officers attended the scene to find Oliver Phipps, 39, of no fixed address, sat on a ninth-storey window ledge wielding two large knives, Sussex Police reported.

Specialist negotiators engaged with Phipps for around three hours while he threw items from the window, including a mirror and a bedside cabinet, to the street below, according to a spokesperson for the police force.

A Sussex man who assaulted a woman before a three-hour stand-off with police officers has been jailed. Photo: Sussex Police

“Phipps was finally arrested after coming down from the ledge in the early hours of the morning,” the spokesperson said.

“He was subsequently charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm, affray, criminal damage and intentional strangulation.

“He pleaded guilty to affray, criminal damage and one count of causing actual bodily harm, and was found guilty of intentional strangulation.

“He was found not guilty of one count of causing actual bodily harm.”

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (April 12), Phipps was jailed for three years and six months, police added.

Detective Constable Stewart Cameron said: “Oliver Phipps is a dangerous offender, whose reckless behaviour endangered the lives of his victim, the officers at the scene and himself.

“It is testament to the work of the specialist negotiators on the morning of August 24 last year that this incident did not have a tragic outcome.

“I would also like to commend the victim for supporting this investigation throughout, and the quick-thinking member of the public who reported the assault.