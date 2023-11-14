A Sussex man who claimed to be an MI6 agent to control his partner has been jailed.

Peter Moran, 57, a sports instructor of Downland Drive in Hove, concocted elaborate lies and subjected his victim to mind games while they were together, disappearing for weeks at a time with no contact.

Police said he would explain his absences by claiming to be involved in an MMA fight to the death, or to be carrying out top secret work for MI6.

He also coerced the victim into moving into his flat, before turning the property into a gym and forcing them both to sleep on a mattress on the floor, a spokesperson for Sussex Police added.

Peter Moran, who claimed to be an MI6 agent to control his partner, has been jailed. Photo: Sussex Police

The spokesperson said: “After his victim ended the relationship at the end of 2019, Moran bombarded her with messages, emails and social media contact through a variety of fake accounts.

“He would turn up unannounced at her work and home, banging on the windows and behaving aggressively.

“On January 31, 2020, she visited his home in the hope a face to face encounter would end the harassment campaign.

“Moran’s open computer screen was covered with pictures of her, and he repeated previous threats to publish ‘hundreds’ of intimate photographs of her online.

“The following day, the police were called to reports of Moran sitting outside his victim’s house. He was arrested after being pulled over nearby and found with a key to her house. A suspicious passport was also found at his property.

“On March 1, 2023, Moran was found guilty of stalking and possession of a Class B drug, and not guilty of possessing a false identity document.

“He was later sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, and given an indefinite restraining order.”

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Moran’s victim explained the long-term impacts of his offending, leaving her paranoid, with trust issues and leading a ‘very solitary and isolated life’.

She said: “Since Peter’s arrest in February 2020, I continued to live in fear every day, at work, at home, in the street. I would always be looking over my shoulder, scanning crowds, cars and corners.

"I lived and live, with the constant knowledge that he is watching and monitoring my every move. His unpredictability and unstable state of mind is terrifying...In my heart of hearts, I know that if I hadn't had involved the police when I did, it would have been the end for me, one way or another.”

Investigator George Shannon said: “Peter Moran’s obsessive, controlling behaviour had a devastating impact on the life of his victim, which she continues to live with to this day.

“She has shown incredible courage to break free of his control, report to police and support this investigation through to its conclusion.

“This was despite Moran’s repeated attempts to disrupt the process, prolonging the ordeal of his victim.

“Thanks to her, he is now safely behind bars where he can cause no further harm to her or any other members of the public.