A former children’s nurse and scout leader from Sussex has been convicted of dozens of child sex offences.

Sussex Police said Ian Silvester, 60 – of Locks Hill in Portslade – worked as a scout leader, children’s nurse, St John’s Ambulance worker, diving instructor, first aid trainer and babysitter ‘over several decades’.

He has now been convicted of 79 child sex offences, police said.

"[Silvester], whose jobs gave him repeated access to children, has been convicted of dozens of child sex offences,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was also a registered nurse and registered children’s nurse, before being struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council in 2015.

“Over a period of 25 years, Silvester sexually assaulted 19 boys linked to several of his roles of trust, including the scouts and his various businesses.

“Many of the assaults took place under the guise of ‘first aid training’, during which Silvester would sexually touch his victims.”

Police said digital devices – found following Silvester’s arrest – contained more than ‘two million media articles’, suggesting a ‘sexual interest in young boys’, including 68 indecent images of children.

The spokesperson added: “He was subsequently charged and found guilty of 44 counts of indecent assault, 25 counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual activity with a child under 13 and two counts of making an indecent image of a child.”

At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (November 20), Silvester was ‘found guilty of all charges’, police said.

Police said he has been remanded in custody to await sentencing at the same court on February 7, 2025.

Detective Constable Nicky Beard said: “Ian Silvester’s behaviour and lifestyle displays a clear, sexual interest in young boys that he proactively pursued with no regard for the harm he caused.

“The quantity of victims and charges brought against him show a committed offender who has betrayed the trust of all the positions of responsibility he has held.

“Each of the victims has shown admirable courage to support the investigation against Silvester, and I would like to thank each of them for their support.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, no matter how long ago, please report it to the police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency. You will be believed and supported, and we will do all we can to get you justice.”

Emma Lile, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, said Silvester’s crimes are ‘particularly disturbing’ given the various roles he held over many years where he was ‘entrusted with the responsibility’ of caring for and safeguarding children.

She added: “He abused these positions in the worst possible way and took advantage of young boys.

"Silvester tried to claim that what he was doing was innocent, denying that his behaviour was sexually motivated. However, the prosecution was able to piece together a large amount of evidence which refuted these claims and present it to a jury who saw through his lies and found him guilty.

“Silvester’s offending has had a lasting impact on the victims in this case and I would like to commend them all for speaking about what happened to them, it is because of their bravery in giving evidence that we have been able to bring this sex offender to justice.

“I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working with law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse has taken place.”