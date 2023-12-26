A driver was arrested on the A27 in Worthing after a pedestrian was killed in Brighton – here’s everything we know so far.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the fatal incident at the junction of Preston Road and Cumberland Road, around 5am on Saturday, December 23.

"A murder investigation has been launched after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision in Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

"A white van is reported to have collided with a pedestrian before making off from the scene.

“The vehicle was identified and stopped on the A27 Worthing, later that morning.”

The driver – a 40-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of murder and transported into custody, police said.

The victim – a ‘26-year-old local man’ – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

A section of the road WAS closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Firstly, I’d like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation and I’d like to reassure the public that a suspect has been arrested.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area as we seek to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident, and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“I appreciate this will cause disruption to local traffic, and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”