Suspected murder at Sussex flat

Sussex murder investigation: Pictures show forensics at the scene

Forensic investigators have been collecting evidence from a suspected murder scene in Sussex today (July 21).

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in a flat in London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex, in the early hours of this morning. Police said a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Read more here: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at Bexhill flat

