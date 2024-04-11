Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said Jonathan Price downloaded multiple indecent images onto his phones.

Police said he was initially arrested, and strict bail conditions were imposed so digital forensic work could be completed. But while on bail he continued to download and distribute sexual images of children.

Sussex Police said the 35-year-old also downloaded extreme pornographic images. When officers went to arrest him again for new offences, police said he tried to hide a mobile phone and resisted arrest.

At interview Sussex Police said he claimed that the phones belonged to friends, despite evidence which showed his direct use of the devices.

Police were able to also show how he had attempted to engage in sexual communication with children online.

Sussex Police said Price, formerly a motor mechanic of an address in the Tilgate area of Crawley, eventually pleaded guilty to all 16 offences and at Lewes Crown Court on March 28 he was sentenced to four and half years in prison.

The court was told how Price was first arrested in December 2022, and found to be in possession of indecent images of children, extreme pornography, and cocaine.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “While on bail for those offences, officers received further information that he was continuing to view and distribute paedophilic images of children.

“So Price was arrested again in August 2023 and remanded to prison pending court proceedings.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Alderson said: “Price was initially arrested and strict bail conditions were imposed while digital forensic work was undertaken.

"But he continued to possess and download appalling images of child sexual abuse. When officers arrested him on the second occasion, he was found intoxicated on cocaine and he fought to prevent officers from seizing his new mobile phone.

"In his interviews, he concocted bizarre claims about the devices that he was clearly using. He blamed fictitious acquaintances and claimed he was being threatened to hold onto devices for other paedophiles.

"Our evidence showed he had downloaded indecent images and also showed his personal use of the phones, which included having his personal contacts saved as well as having access to his own personal accounts.

"Possession of and downloading indecent images causes huge harm to those shown in the images and downloading them continues the appalling trade in these indecent images.

“This case shows we are determined to prevent these offences and to stop offenders from causing further harm to children.”

In total, Sussex Police said Price was convicted of six counts of distributing indecent images of a children of all categories, two counts of possession of extreme pornographic images depicting sex with animals, three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of attempting to communicate with children under the age of 16 for sexual gratification, and two counts of possession of cocaine.

The Sexual Harm Prevention Order forbids Price from owning electronic devices, mobile phones and computer devices without police permission.

He is not allowed to have a social media account except in his own name and with prior police permission, and he is not allowed to use social media apps which use live streaming.

Any computer equipment must have monitoring software installed and passwords and usernames must be given to the police before he can access them.