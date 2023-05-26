A Sussex paedophile priest, who was found with more than 20,000 indecent images of children, has been given a four-year jail sentence.

Vicar David Renshaw, 63 – who was made priest in charge of Holy Trinity and Christ Church in Worthing in December 2019 – boasted online about corrupting boys with drugs.

A jury – members of which were offered counselling after hearing the graphic details of the case – found Renshaw had more than 22,000 files of indecent images and videos on a hard drive at his Worthing home.

Sussex Police said these consisted of three counts of possessing indecent images of children; three counts of making indecent images of children; possessing prohibited images of children; and possessing extreme pornographic images of animals, namely dogs and horses.

A jury found Renshaw had more than 22,000 files of indecent images and videos on a hard drive at his Worthing home. Photo: Sussex Police

The reverend, of Wallace Avenue, Worthing – a vicar since 1985 – was found guilty of eight offences following a trial which concluded at Hove Crown Court on February 7.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant David Rose, said: “Throughout this investigation, Renshaw sought to blame anyone but himself. He failed to accept or take any responsibility for his actions, which I am certain the local parish he represented would be appalled by.

“Through painstaking and careful enquiries, we were able to show that the child abuse images were on his computer, saved under his username and found on a hard drive on his desk. The sheer number of images indicate that they were accumulated over a protracted period of time.”

Police said Renshaw came to the attention of authorities in June 2019 after an illegal image was identified on a file sharing website in New Zealand.

The account was attributed to Renshaw via his email address and IP address, so officials alerted the National Crime Agency, who in turn alerted Sussex Police.

Police seized a number of devices after obtaining and executing a search warrant at his address in August 2020. A total of 22,504 illegal images were discovered.

The RSPCA also seized a number of dogs, cats and chickens that were found in a ‘severely malnourished state’.

“The search of his address was one of the most revolting tasks our officers will ever have to endure,” Detective Sergeant Rose said.

"As well as malnourished living animals, there was also a dead rotting kitten and a dead rotting rat on the floor, in addition to used needles and other drug paraphernalia lying around. It was a deeply unpleasant scene to search.

“It was also a particularly harrowing experience for the officer who had to sift through and grade each image, something that will stay with him for the rest of his life.

Renshaw was arrested and charged with the offences – ‘all of which he denied’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The charges, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, followed an intelligence-led investigation by the Sussex Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT).

“The case was committed to Hove Crown Court for trial, where Renshaw was found guilty of all eight counts by jury. He was bailed until May 25 at the same court, where he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £4,200 in fines.”

Renshaw’s sentence also included a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and the destruction of all offending material.

Passing sentencing, the judge praised the Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) for their hard work, acknowledging the effect the investigation would have had on officers reviewing the evidence.

They added that Renshaw ‘remains a high risk to children’ and ‘demonstrated a profound breach of trust’ to parishioners and the wider church community.

Detective Sergeant Rose added: “I am grateful to our partner agencies for their support, and to the Diocese of Chichester for their full co-operation throughout the investigation.