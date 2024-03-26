Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover which police forces have recorded the most incidents of individual fraud per 100,000 people served, over the past 13 months.

Over the past 13 months, Action Fraud recorded a total of 395,105 reports of individual fraud across England and Wales - with a reported loss of £2.3 billion. 89% (351,451) of these reports were found to be filed by individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police recorded 9,253 individual fraud reports over the past 13 months – ranking it 11th nationally.

Sussex Police is among the UK forces that have received the higher rate of fraud reports over the past 13 months. Picture by National World

The most common category of fraud recorded by this police force was ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product.

The second most common category of fraud reported by the police force was ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud'. Following in third was 'Hacking - Social Media and Email’ which refers to instances where an individual's social media and email accounts are accessed illegally.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QRFY, said: “The internet and widespread online connectivity has certainly created more opportunities for fraudsters to exploit people’s vulnerabilities. As more transactions and interactions occur online, there is a greater potential for individuals to fall victim to these kinds of scams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fraudsters are constantly developing new techniques that trick people into handing over access to their personal accounts, or finances. Large-scale data breaches which expose peoples’ personal information, also make it easier for criminals to impersonate individuals or commit identity theft.”

Bedfordshire Police recorded the highest rate of reports of individual fraud, with 688 cases per 100,000 people. The most common category of fraud recorded by this police force was ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product.

The second most common category of fraud reported by the police force was ‘Hacking - Personal’ which refers to instances where an individual’s computer has been accessed illegally, while the third most common was ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud.’

Dyfed-Powys Police received the second highest rate of fraud reports, with 664 reports of individual fraud per 100,000 people. The most common category of reported fraud was also found to be ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ while ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online Bank Account (non PSP)’ was the second most common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter refers to cases where criminals pretend to be someone with authority asking individuals to use their credit cards, debit cards, repayment cards, store cards, and cheques that are linked to a bank account, ultimately resulting in a loss for the individual. Following in their third top fraud is ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud.’

Following in third are the Metropolitan Police with 663 reports per 100,000 people. ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ was the most reported category of fraud, while ‘Other Advance Fee’ and ‘Hacking - Social Media and Email’ were second and third most common.