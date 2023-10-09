The meeting will focus on what local police are doing to investigate crime, their attendance at crime scenes, what officers do to prevent crime and whether support for officers from the community is adequate. To find out more see www.hdopf.org.uk

A spokesperson for the forum said: “We would like anyone aged 65+ to attend. It is a public forum and available by Zoom too. All anyone needs to do is register their interest on our website so we can have enough free teas and coffee available. Any questions may be put beforehand or at the time.”