Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner to attend Horsham meeting

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne is to be guest speaker at a meeting of Horsham District Older People’s Forum on October 18.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
The meeting will focus on what local police are doing to investigate crime, their attendance at crime scenes, what officers do to prevent crime and whether support for officers from the community is adequate. To find out more see www.hdopf.org.uk

A spokesperson for the forum said: “We would like anyone aged 65+ to attend. It is a public forum and available by Zoom too. All anyone needs to do is register their interest on our website so we can have enough free teas and coffee available. Any questions may be put beforehand or at the time.”

The meeting will be held at Age UK, Lavinia House, Denne Road, at 2pm.