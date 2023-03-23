Sussex Police appeal for help identifying man after East Sussex mobile theft
Police investigating the theft of a mobile phone which was fraudulently obtained in Brighton have identified a man they wish to speak with who may have information which could assist their investigation.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:15 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:16 GMT
On Thursday, February 9, a man agreed to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 phone from the victim for £1,100.
The proposed ‘buyer’ claimed to have transferred the money via bank transfer and left the scene assuring the victim what the money had been transferred.