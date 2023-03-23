Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Police appeal for help identifying man after East Sussex mobile theft

Police investigating the theft of a mobile phone which was fraudulently obtained in Brighton have identified a man they wish to speak with who may have information which could assist their investigation.

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:15 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:16 GMT

On Thursday, February 9, a man agreed to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 phone from the victim for £1,100.

The proposed ‘buyer’ claimed to have transferred the money via bank transfer and left the scene assuring the victim what the money had been transferred.

No money has subsequently been transferred and communication with the buyer has ceased.

The bank have also confirmed that there are no pending transactions.

If you know the identity of the man police wish to speak with please report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 755 of 11/02.