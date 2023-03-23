Sussex Police appeal for help identifying man after East Sussex mobile theft

Police investigating the theft of a mobile phone which was fraudulently obtained in Brighton have identified a man they wish to speak with who may have information which could assist their investigation.

On Thursday, February 9, a man agreed to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 phone from the victim for £1,100.

The proposed ‘buyer’ claimed to have transferred the money via bank transfer and left the scene assuring the victim what the money had been transferred.

No money has subsequently been transferred and communication with the buyer has ceased.

The bank have also confirmed that there are no pending transactions.

