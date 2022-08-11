Sussex Police appeal for witnesses following an assault on a teenager in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police reported that the victim was left with serious facial injuries after he was kicked and punched by four other boys in Hotham Park about 8pm on Friday (August 5) before the suspects made off from the scene. Officers attended and carried out an extensive area search, but with no trace.
All four suspects were boys of a similar age to the victim and were wearing balaclavas. Three of the them were wearing black Nike tracksuits and one was wearing a blue tracksuit, police added.
Detective Sergeant Molly O’Malley from the Coastal Criminal Investigations Department said: “The victim has suffered serious physical injuries requiring surgery and rehabilitation, an impact which will no doubt remain with him for the rest of his life.
“We are seeking information from anyone who was in Hotham Park on Friday evening and who may have witnessed the assault or the suspects leaving the scene.”
Anyone with information can report online or call 101 quoting serial 1358 of 05/08. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.