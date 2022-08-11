Sussex Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision in South Harting

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Officers responded to a call from SECAmb just after 12:20pm and closed the road for three hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Sussex Police reported that the motorcyclist was taken to Southampton Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the car, a Toyota Yaris, didn’t sustain any injuries, police added.