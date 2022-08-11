Sussex Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision in South Harting

Officers responded to a call from SECAmb just after 12:20pm and closed the road for three hours while emergency services attended the scene.
Sussex Police reported that the motorcyclist was taken to Southampton Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.
The driver of the car, a Toyota Yaris, didn’t sustain any injuries, police added.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected] quoting serial number 573 of 07/08.