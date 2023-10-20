Sussex Police arrest 27 and seize £17,715 in cash during crackdown on County Lines drug dealing

Quantities of cash, drugs, weapons and mobile phones were seized in Sussex during a week-long crackdown on County Lines drug dealing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of arrests were made and numerous vulnerable people were safeguarded as officers delivered a campaign of education, engagement and enforcement.

The work by Sussex Police was in support of the national County Lines Intensification Week, which ran from Monday 9 October to Sunday 15 October.

Some of the key stats from the week include:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quantities of cash, drugs, weapons and mobile phones were seized in Sussex during a week-long crackdown on County Lines drug dealing. Picture: Sussex Police

27 suspects arrested

£17,715 cash seized

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

411 wraps of Class A drugs seized, in addition to 451 grams of Class A or B drugs

Six weapons recovered

46 mobile phones seized

Eight County Lines intercepted and shut down

Seven public engagement events

73 people engaged with at properties associated with cuckooing

30 sessions delivered to 4,916 young people at 13 schools.

Detective Chief Inspector John Wallace, the force lead for County Lines, said: “While I am delighted with the results of this dedicated week of action, I’d like to assure people that we won’t stop here. County Lines drug-dealing brings enormous harm to our communities and it’s up to us, working with our partners and the public, to stop it.

“Please contact Sussex Police online or via Crimestoppers if you have any information what will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our efforts to prevent, detect and respond to County Lines continue 365 days a year, and we remain as determined as ever to bring offenders to justice.

“This type of criminality will not be tolerated in Sussex, however it is equally as important that we protect the vulnerable people in our communities.”

In addition to the public engagement events, a number of free awareness sessions on cuckooing and child exploitation were delivered to professionals across the county.

Cuckooing is where drug gangs use a vulnerable person’s home as a base for their drug operations, often through violence, intimidation and exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad