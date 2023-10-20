Sussex Police arrest 27 and seize £17,715 in cash during crackdown on County Lines drug dealing
Dozens of arrests were made and numerous vulnerable people were safeguarded as officers delivered a campaign of education, engagement and enforcement.
The work by Sussex Police was in support of the national County Lines Intensification Week, which ran from Monday 9 October to Sunday 15 October.
Some of the key stats from the week include:
27 suspects arrested
£17,715 cash seized
411 wraps of Class A drugs seized, in addition to 451 grams of Class A or B drugs
Six weapons recovered
46 mobile phones seized
Eight County Lines intercepted and shut down
Seven public engagement events
73 people engaged with at properties associated with cuckooing
30 sessions delivered to 4,916 young people at 13 schools.
Detective Chief Inspector John Wallace, the force lead for County Lines, said: “While I am delighted with the results of this dedicated week of action, I’d like to assure people that we won’t stop here. County Lines drug-dealing brings enormous harm to our communities and it’s up to us, working with our partners and the public, to stop it.
“Please contact Sussex Police online or via Crimestoppers if you have any information what will help.
“Our efforts to prevent, detect and respond to County Lines continue 365 days a year, and we remain as determined as ever to bring offenders to justice.
“This type of criminality will not be tolerated in Sussex, however it is equally as important that we protect the vulnerable people in our communities.”
In addition to the public engagement events, a number of free awareness sessions on cuckooing and child exploitation were delivered to professionals across the county.
Cuckooing is where drug gangs use a vulnerable person’s home as a base for their drug operations, often through violence, intimidation and exploitation.
DCI Wallace added: “I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of County Lines Intensification Week. This operation involved scores of staff and officers from numerous teams across the force, and I am mindful of the extensive hours that have gone into ultimately making Sussex a safer place to live, work and visit."