Sussex Police arrest three men after women is found 'deceased' at address in Crawley

Sussex Police have arrested three men after a woman was found ‘deceased’ at an address in Crawley.

Police said officers attended the property in Oates Walk at 9am on Saturday [May 13] in response to medical concerns for the woman.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the woman’s death and three men, who are all known to her, have been arrested in connection with her death and taken to custody, Sussex Police confirmed.

They are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident at this time, police added.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation are asked to report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Gladstone.

