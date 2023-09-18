BREAKING
Sussex Police call for help finding man with links to Whitehawk and Hollingdean in Brighton

Sussex Police said they are searching for a man who is ‘wanted in connection with a rape at a property in Brighton’ on Tuesday, September 5.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST
Police said Devante Green, 45, of no fixed address, is known to have links to Whitehawk and Hollingdean in Brighton, as well as Eastbourne and London.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is 5’6” and of slim build. If you see him, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 659 of 05/09. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”