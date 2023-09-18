Sussex Police call for help finding man with links to Whitehawk and Hollingdean in Brighton
Sussex Police said they are searching for a man who is ‘wanted in connection with a rape at a property in Brighton’ on Tuesday, September 5.
Police said Devante Green, 45, of no fixed address, is known to have links to Whitehawk and Hollingdean in Brighton, as well as Eastbourne and London.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is 5’6” and of slim build. If you see him, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 659 of 05/09. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”