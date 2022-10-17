Police attended Southview Road just before 1am on Sunday, October 9 following reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, Sussex Police said officers found a man outside a property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time, police added.

Sussex Police said detectives launched an investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A man has been charged in relation to a serious assault in Peacehaven, Sussex Police has reported

Anthony Cosstick, 57, unemployed, of Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, was subsequently charged with both offences and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 13), police added.

Sussex Police said he was released on bail with strict conditions, to next appear before the court on November 10.

A 54-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent both remain released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, police added.

Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the assault. Anyone with information which could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Alloa.

