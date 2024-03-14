Sussex Police charge Peacehaven man with public order offences after reports of verbal abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said they received three reports of a man shouting threatening verbal abuse at members of public in public spaces between February 17 and March 8.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Andrew Sinclair, 54, of Trafalgar Close, Peacehaven was arrested and charged on 12 March with threats to kill, three counts of use of threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence, and two counts of threats to damage or destroy property.”

Police said he has been released on conditional bail and will next appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 11.

