Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Rustington man with links to Littlehampton and Bognor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said Luke, 35, was last seen on Saturday [April 13] afternoon.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Luke, 35, who is missing from Rustington.
“Luke, who has links to Littlehampton and Bognor, was last seen at 4pm on Saturday, 13 April.
“He is 5’9” and might be clean shaven. His clothing is unknown.
“If you see Luke or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting 970 of 14/04.”
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.