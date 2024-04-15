Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for missing Rustington man with links to Littlehampton and Bognor

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing Rustington man, who has links to Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.
By Matt Pole
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:53 BST
Police said Luke, 35, was last seen on Saturday [April 13] afternoon.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Luke, 35, who is missing from Rustington.

“Luke, who has links to Littlehampton and Bognor, was last seen at 4pm on Saturday, 13 April.

Sussex Police are concerned for Luke, 35, who is missing from Rustington. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are concerned for Luke, 35, who is missing from Rustington. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
“He is 5’9” and might be clean shaven. His clothing is unknown.

“If you see Luke or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting 970 of 14/04.”

