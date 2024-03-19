Sussex Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing girls from Crawley

Sussex Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of two missing girls from Crawley.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:38 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 14:59 GMT
Sussex Police said Eden, 13, and Lille Mae, 12, were last seen this morning [March 19].

The pair are believed to be using the rail network to travel and could be in Birmingham or Manchester.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Eden, 13, and Lille-Mae, 12, who are missing from Crawley.

Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of Eden (left) and Lille-Mae who are missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are concerned for the welfare of Eden (left) and Lille-Mae who are missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
“They were last seen at 6am on Tuesday (19 March) and are believed to be using the rail network to travel and could be in Birmingham or Manchester.

“Eden (pictured left) is 5’ 3”, with dark blonde shoulder length hair won in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, dark grey leggings, a bomber style jacket with a white fur hood, black trainer and carrying a black rucksack.

“Lillie-Mae (pictured right) is 5’ 2", with long black hair and was last seen wearing black clothing.

“If you see them please call 999 quoting serial 244 of 19/03.”