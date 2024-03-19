Sussex Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing girls from Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said Eden, 13, and Lille Mae, 12, were last seen this morning [March 19].

The pair are believed to be using the rail network to travel and could be in Birmingham or Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Eden, 13, and Lille-Mae, 12, who are missing from Crawley.

Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of Eden (left) and Lille-Mae who are missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“They were last seen at 6am on Tuesday (19 March) and are believed to be using the rail network to travel and could be in Birmingham or Manchester.

“Eden (pictured left) is 5’ 3”, with dark blonde shoulder length hair won in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, dark grey leggings, a bomber style jacket with a white fur hood, black trainer and carrying a black rucksack.

“Lillie-Mae (pictured right) is 5’ 2", with long black hair and was last seen wearing black clothing.